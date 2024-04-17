ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Up 3%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. 8,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 110,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $10,807,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $16,585,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $25,345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $7,842,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $20,277,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

