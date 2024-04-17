Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $159.31 and last traded at $161.93. 21,601,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 74,683,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.15.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $264.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.