Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $213.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

