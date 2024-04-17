Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,749,751,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.35. 1,547,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $161.12 and a 1 year high of $331.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

