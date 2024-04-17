Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 194,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,651. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

