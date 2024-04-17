Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 355,573 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JMST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. 323,088 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

