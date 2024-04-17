Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. 243,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,633. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.