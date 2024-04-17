AM Squared Ltd Invests $163,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 0.3% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,682. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.
Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.
Keurig Dr Pepper Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.