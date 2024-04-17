AM Squared Ltd Purchases 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 0.2% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded down $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $227.76. 2,590,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,944. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

