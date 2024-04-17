Analysts’ New Coverage for April 17th (AAPL, AGEN, ARKR, ARL, DGLY, FLNT, HES, IPW, JNPR, LEDS)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 17th:

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.