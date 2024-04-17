Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Sets New 1-Year High at $420.00

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 417 ($5.19), with a volume of 14656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409 ($5.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,006 ($12.52) to GBX 967 ($12.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £114.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,152.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 369.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 359.72.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

