Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Declares Dividend of GBX 27

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 3.4 %

ARBB stock opened at GBX 1,137 ($14.15) on Wednesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($10.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,150 ($14.32). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,058.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 997.32. The firm has a market cap of £184.08 million, a PE ratio of 491.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.32) per share, with a total value of £990,000 ($1,232,416.28). 64.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.