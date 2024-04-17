Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.05

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.05 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.75 ($0.59), with a volume of 1026828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.20 ($0.66).

Argentex Group Stock Down 10.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.30. The company has a market capitalization of £54.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange execution and advisory services worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, online, and API channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients.

