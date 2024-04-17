Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $122.76. The stock had a trading volume of 101,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,046. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.06. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

