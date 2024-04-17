Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $43.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.10 or 0.00011484 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009982 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,871.47 or 1.00088488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010896 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00094002 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,273,822 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,263,121.86201409 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.05409989 USD and is up 5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 442 active market(s) with $51,946,966.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

