Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,539 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. 309,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,893. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

