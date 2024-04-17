Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 833 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $427.07. 31,050,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,224,684. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

