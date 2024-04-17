Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

