Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,522 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.06. 67,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

