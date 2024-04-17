Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.49. 278,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

