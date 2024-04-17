Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.
JEPQ stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,503. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
