Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,719 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of USRT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.63. 117,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,325. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

