Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.80. 177,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,001. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.57. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $108.86 and a twelve month high of $159.43.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

