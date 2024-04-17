Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,686. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

