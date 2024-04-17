BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 2.8%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 1,078,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,248,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 232,043 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

