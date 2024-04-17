BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $757.82 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $61,021.82 or 1.00623313 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $757.82 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,257.54935958 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,129,896.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

