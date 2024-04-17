BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.00 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $36.00 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.0000013 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $39,636,707.17 traded over the last 24 hours.

