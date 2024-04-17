BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.00

BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.17), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.17).
BlackFinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.37.
BlackFinch Spring VCT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
About BlackFinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackFinch Spring VCT
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for BlackFinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackFinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.