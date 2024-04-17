Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.64 and last traded at $170.55. Approximately 7,986,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,265,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.82.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

