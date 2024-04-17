Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 696 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.83. The company has a market cap of $290.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

