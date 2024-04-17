Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 446,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 927,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

CABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after buying an additional 3,279,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 163,823 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 870,567 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 29.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,774,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 403,953 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 637.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,768 shares during the period.



Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

