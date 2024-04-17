Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 830,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 128,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLMT opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.