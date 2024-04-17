Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 230,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

