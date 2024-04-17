Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 206,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 54,255 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 711,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 34,527 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

DFIV stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

