Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 21,830 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 1,635.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.33% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,661,000. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at $11,758,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth about $3,925,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73,163 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Up 0.1 %

FOCT stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $283.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.