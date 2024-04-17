Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

