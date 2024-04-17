Capital Analysts LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $282,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EFG opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

