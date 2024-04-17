Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.57

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.57 and last traded at C$35.78, with a volume of 99073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPX shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.27.

Capital Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.44.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1532468 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

