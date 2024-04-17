Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.88. 9,291,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,451,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

