Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 18,026 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 56,392,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,440,924. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

