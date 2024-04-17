Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.92. 3,699,018 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

