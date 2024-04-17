Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading 2.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $92.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.07. 12,021,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 6,668,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

