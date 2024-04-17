Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Short Interest Update

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 33,920,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.
CLVT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 9,266,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,818. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
