Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $449,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

