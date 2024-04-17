CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $296.02 and last traded at $296.02. Approximately 549,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,621,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 822.30, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,544 shares of company stock valued at $70,878,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.