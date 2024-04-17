DecisionPoint Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,292 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,462. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

