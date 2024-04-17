DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 372,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,812. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.