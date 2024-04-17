Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.55

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$13.66 million, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

