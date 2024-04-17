Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.75 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion and $1.93 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00129628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009497 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 143,924,606,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

