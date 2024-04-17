DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.75 and last traded at $42.93. Approximately 7,798,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 11,796,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $215,687,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $192,140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $107,276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 345.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

